Rig tour: Blood Red Shoes

MXR Analog Chorus

“I wanted a chorus for The Perfect Mess and I actually used a really old pedal that I borrowed off a friend for the sound on the record - but I wanted something a bit more compact and easy so I got this. Now I use it for all other bits and pieces. It’s pretty handy. Some people say it sounds like a helicopter when I put it through my other effects.”

MXR Carbon Copy Delay

“I just saw a lot of other bands using MXR, and one of my friends, he had loads of their pedals and I was like, ‘They’re pretty cool.’ I just really liked the delay.”

Bright Onion Pedals Dual AB Looper

“That is a switcher. I control my clean and my distorted tone... although my clean is not really clean.”

Fulltone OCD Overdrive and Crowther Audio Hotcake Distortion

“My OCD and my Hotcake are on at all times and the [Bright Onion] just controls them both, which makes my life a lot easier because I have to switch a lot. I don’t need a MIDI switcher for my pedals.

“Sometimes I feel like it’s cheating if I’m not involved in the switching. This is probably quite controversial, but I guess I come from the punk scene and it is not that punk. And, you know, I wouldn’t understand if something went wrong. That scares me: the fact that I wouldn’t be able to just fix it myself.”

Boss DM-2W Waza Craft Delay

“I’ve just been given this and I put it in recently because I needed something for the new record. It’s quite synthy, and this is quite cool because you can make it sound like some of the parts I made on the album. I’ve just been fiddling around with it. I’m not completely used to it. It’s got something a bit more modern [to its tone].”

Electro-Harmonix Micro Synthesizer

“I used to use it for so much stuff. I’d use it on its own with the MXR delay, or I’d use it with the Hot Cake distortion - and that is mega. Combined? That’s like a full-on bass sound, and that’s on more of the old songs. I use it on a lot of the new stuff on its own through the OCD’s slight crunch sound. But this gives it the sub.

“This is actually my most crucial pedal. It’s just really versatile, although, I have to admit that I keep it on these settings most of the time. I have to keep tweaking my pedalboard just to make it an all-rounder that’ll work for everything.”

VI Reverb

“You know what? I have absolutely no idea what this is but a guy in Russia gave it to me. We played a show in Moscow, and all our equipment got stuck. He lent me these pedals for soundcheck and I really liked this one, and he was like, ‘You can have it!’ I’m pretty sure he said he made it. It’s a nice reverb. I run it full but on a couple of songs I need less so I’ll manually change it.”

Strymon BlueSky Reverberator

“They can be a little bit difficult on the road because they are fragile. It sounds like a choir. My old guitar tech, Reuben - he techs for Robert Plant at the moment - introduced me to this pedal and I got it for the third album. It’s all over [In Time To Voices].

“I have a preset that I use for Colours Fade. I’ll turn that preset on but I’ll keep it where those markers are and use that as my main shimmery reverb sound. I’m using it a lot more on this new record.”

Fulltone Octafuzz OF-2 Tychobrahe Octave-Up Clone

“I only just added that in three days ago because there were a couple of parts on the record where I played a lead and then I doubled it an octave up, and I really wanted to create that effect live.”

Boss OC-3 Super Octave

“It doesn’t have much tone but I use it as the low-end with the Hot Cake distortion. This has got that pure low-end that you can build a tone with.”

MXR MC403 Power System

“This power brick is amazing because I can change the voltage for the States. I have had many others, like the [T-Rex] Fuel Tank power bricks. This is the best I’ve ever had.”

Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner

“It’s the classic Boss tuner! [Laughs] I use this to stop [the sound] when we stop the song. I am not one for feedback. I love the little gap in sound.”