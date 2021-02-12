More

Rickenbacker announces 90th anniversary bass and guitar models

And they look like they've swapped body shapes

Rickenbacker hasn't updated the news section of its website since 2014 (!?) but over on the company's Instagram big news is brewing – they've got two new models in the pipeline to celebrate the monumental milestone of 90 years as a company.

There's 90th anniversary XC Limited Edition 480XC electric guitar and 4005XC bass coming – and yes the guitar looks like a bass and vice versa.

Rickenbacker provides scant information in its post below but some online snooping has revealed prices and more details. Spoiler: they're expensive. 

We're already seeing wildly differing preorder prices online for the 480XC guitar are around £5,399. Ouch. 

Prices for the 4005XC anniversary bass are around £5,799. 

It looks like the guitar will be available in Tobaccoglo and Jetglo, while the bass options will be Amber Fireglo and Jetglo. 

Specs we can find so far are as follows: 

90th anniversary XC Limited Edition 480XC 

  • Deluxe Solidbody; maple 
  • Hot wound "Toaster" (12k) pickups
  • Mono ouput
  • Black trim with checkered binding
  • Maple neck with macassar-ebony fretboard
  • Crushed pearl inlays
  • Schaller Bridge
  • Black hardware
  • Vintage-style case

4005XC 90th Anniversary Bass Guitar

  • Deluxe thinline semi-hollow
  • Maple body
  • Three-piece maple neck with skunk stripe
  • Ebony fretboard
  • 'Crushed Pearl' fretboard inlays
  • White Checkered Binding
  • 24 Frets
  • Scale length: 775 mm
  • Two standard vintage 'Toaster' pickups
  • Mono / stereo output sockets
  • Vintage-style case