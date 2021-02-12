Rickenbacker announces 90th anniversary bass and guitar models

Rickenbacker hasn't updated the news section of its website since 2014 (!?) but over on the company's Instagram big news is brewing – they've got two new models in the pipeline to celebrate the monumental milestone of 90 years as a company.

There's 90th anniversary XC Limited Edition 480XC electric guitar and 4005XC bass coming – and yes the guitar looks like a bass and vice versa.

Rickenbacker provides scant information in its post below but some online snooping has revealed prices and more details. Spoiler: they're expensive.

We're already seeing wildly differing preorder prices online for the 480XC guitar are around £5,399. Ouch.

Prices for the 4005XC anniversary bass are around £5,799.

It looks like the guitar will be available in Tobaccoglo and Jetglo, while the bass options will be Amber Fireglo and Jetglo.

Specs we can find so far are as follows:

90th anniversary XC Limited Edition 480XC

Deluxe Solidbody; maple

Hot wound "Toaster" (12k) pickups

Mono ouput

Black trim with checkered binding

Maple neck with macassar-ebony fretboard

Crushed pearl inlays

Schaller Bridge

Black hardware

Vintage-style case

4005XC 90th Anniversary Bass Guitar

