Rickenbacker announces 90th anniversary bass and guitar models

Rickenbacker hasn't updated the news section of its website since 2014 (!?) but over on the company's Instagram big news is brewing – they've got two new models in the pipeline to celebrate the monumental milestone of 90 years as a company.
There's 90th anniversary XC Limited Edition 480XC electric guitar and 4005XC bass coming – and yes the guitar looks like a bass and vice versa.
Rickenbacker provides scant information in its post below but some online snooping has revealed prices and more details. Spoiler: they're expensive.
We're already seeing wildly differing preorder prices online for the 480XC guitar are around £5,399. Ouch.
Prices for the 4005XC anniversary bass are around £5,799.
It looks like the guitar will be available in Tobaccoglo and Jetglo, while the bass options will be Amber Fireglo and Jetglo.
Specs we can find so far are as follows:
90th anniversary XC Limited Edition 480XC
- Deluxe Solidbody; maple
- Hot wound "Toaster" (12k) pickups
- Mono ouput
- Black trim with checkered binding
- Maple neck with macassar-ebony fretboard
- Crushed pearl inlays
- Schaller Bridge
- Black hardware
- Vintage-style case
4005XC 90th Anniversary Bass Guitar
- Deluxe thinline semi-hollow
- Maple body
- Three-piece maple neck with skunk stripe
- Ebony fretboard
- 'Crushed Pearl' fretboard inlays
- White Checkered Binding
- 24 Frets
- Scale length: 775 mm
- Two standard vintage 'Toaster' pickups
- Mono / stereo output sockets
- Vintage-style case