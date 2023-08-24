Beato it: Gibson reveals second Rick Beato signature model finish - "My signature guitar is the one that I reach for every morning"

Gibson has announced a second collaboration with influential YouTube star Rick Beato. The massively popular educator, producer and presenter has worked with the Nashville guitar giant on a second finish for the Les Paul Special Doublecut that was revealed last year.

Beato has pledged to donate all of his royalties generated by his signature model to the Save The Music Foundation, which delivers over 15,000 instruments to over 100 school and community projects in the US annually.

"Ultimately, I only agreed to do the project if we could donate the proceeds to a charity to support music for children," he said. "I'm a music teacher, and supporting access to music education is what my channel is all about."

Aside from the finish, which you can goggle at below, the guitar remains the same significantly tweaked DC as before, inspired by two of Beato's favourite guitars, an early 2000s TV Yellow Les Paul Special Doublecut and his Pelham Blue Les Paul Standard.

The main change to the standard Les Paul Special DC is a 1/4" thinner body than usual, which according to Beato, gives it an SG quality which, he says "captures some of the magic of the 65 SG. I feel the guitar's thinner body gives it more resonance."

(Image credit: Gibson)

There's also a very playable SlimTaper-profile neck and a 22-fret, 12”-radius Indian rosewood fingerboard - "Not too big and incredibly comfortable to play", says Beato - plus a Graph Tech nut and acrylic dot inlays and truss rod cover adorned with Beato's signature.

Hardware-wise, there's a classic Gibson Tune-O-Matic bridge and the P-90s featured on the Blue Mist.

(Image credit: Gibson)

"Did I turn the gas off?" (Image credit: Gibson)

Head over to Gibson to find out more.