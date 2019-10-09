Rhythmic is a “groundbreaking” AI beat assistant that lets you reshape your loops in real time

Based on more than two years of development, Accusonus’s Rhythmiq is a new AI-powered plugin that promises to let you ‘perform’ with your beats as never before. Designed to be used both in the studio and on the stage, it lets you rearrange your loops on the fly simply by turning knobs.

Accusonus says that Rhythmic ‘learns’ from you as you use it, and can be used to create the likes of breaks, fills and build-ups. Loops are divided into stems, each of which can be divided up and have Arrange, Reverse and Silence parameters applied to it. It’s also possible to set the plugin to create evolving changes; in fact, you can create endless variations from a single loop.

It looks like Rhythmic could really come into its own when used with a MIDI controller - you could conceivably just turn knobs without ever looking at the screen. You can also save and launch pattern variations, with everything staying in time as you do so.

Rhythmic can be used with both the supplied samples and your own, while more are available as expansion packs. It’s currently available for the introductory price of $99 (the regular price will be $149) and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. A demo can be downloaded, too.