Cory Wong says rhythm guitarists often make these 3 mistakes

Sweetwater are knocking it out of the park this week with their guitar lessons. Yesterday we had the benefit of Yvette Young's guitar tapping lesson and now we have one of the best rhythm player's around focussing on the most vital skills of guitar. Because if you ain't got your rhythm chops together, there's not much point in learning the rest.

Wong has identified 3 common mistakes in the video above that rhythm guitarists often make. And as he points out, there's no shame in mistakes. Which makes us feel better we've definitely been guilty of all of three.

And the first one is a really, really useful observation about chord voicing that is very easily overlooked. The best news of all is Wong gives us very concise tips on how to fix things.

When you've digested that, check out the Cory Wong funk guitar lesson he did for us…