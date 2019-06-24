More

Revv lifts the lid on its most versatile pedal yet, the G2 overdrive

New stompbox takes amps’ green channel to the floor

Revv G2 pedal

Respected Canadian amp firm Revv Amplification has announced the G2 overdrive pedal, which brings its amps’ green channel to a pedal format.

Promising “almost-clean to classic-rock distortion” tones, the G2 packs a three-position drive switch to go between different bass response, saturation and gain levels.

There’s also a three-band EQ, plus the usual gain and volume knobs, which allows the G2 to be used as an amp boost or standalone overdrive.

The G2 is available now for $229 - see Revv Amplification for more info.

For higher gain levels, the company also makes the G4 distortion pedal, which crams its red channel tones into stompbox form.

