NAMM 2019: Revv Amps aims for “organic amp tones in a pedal format” with G4 preamp

NAMM 2019: Canada’s Revv Amps has announced the G4 preamp pedal, derived from the company’s Generator 120 MKII amp.

The follow-up to the G3 promises higher gain, aimed at hard-rock and metal players, and features a three-position Aggression switch to tweak the bass response, saturation and gain levels.

There’s also a three-band EQ, plus gain and volume controls - Revv is promising an organic feel and amp-like bloom across the range.

Looks like today’s best distortion pedals might have some competition...

The G4 is available to preorder for $229 from Revv Amps.

