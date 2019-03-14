Review round-up: spring reverb pedals

The sharp, tight slapback echoes of spring reverbs, such as the classic Fender 6G15 outboard reverb tank defined the sound of surf guitar.

Before the spread of tape echo units, reverb was the first real ‘sound effect’ available that drastically altered the guitar signal, as tremolo is really just a change of the signal amplitude, and distortion and fuzz merely clip the signal.

Lots of weird and wonderful guitar effects would follow, of course, but spring reverb is ground zero - and it remains a crucial addition for country, surf and indie guitarists to this day.

In this reverb pedal round-up, we’ve pulled together a few of our favourite recent spring reverb releases to see which of them come the closest to that authentic slapback that we’re seeking.