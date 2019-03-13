Review round-up: SG-style electrics under $/£1,000

Things you probably know about the Gibson SG Standard. Angus Young of AC/DC loves them. So does Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Robbie Krieger of The Doors, and Modfather Paul Weller.

If you’re up on your Gibson history, you’ll be aware that the SG was the replacement for the original poor-selling single-cutaway Les Pauls. The SG was named the ‘Les Paul’ on its launch in 1961. It was rechristened the SG [aka ‘Solid Guitar’] in 1963.

What you might not know is that the SG Standard is the biggest-selling Gibson solidbody of all time. Players discovered that something magical happens when you whack two humbuckers into a lightweight mahogany body. It didn’t take long for other manufacturers to pick up on it too.

That’s why the latest Gibson SG, the 2019 Tribute wasn’t born into a vacuum. Tough contenders like the Yamaha Revstar RS620, LTD Viper-400M and Guild S-100 Polara take some of their design cues - mahogany construction, 629mm/24.75" scale length, great upper fret access - from the SG.

They also intend to divert your attention from the electric guitar that made their existence possible in the first place. Let’s see how they get on...