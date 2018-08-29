Review round-up: channel-switching combo amps

Vintage or vintage-inspired gear is great, but often it’s not so flexible.

While many classic guitar amps had more than one channel, like Marshall’s Super Lead, Vox’s AC30 or Fender’s Twin Reverb, the idea of being able to use a footswitch to remotely change channels didn’t really take off until 1980, with Mesa Engineering’s Mark 2 Boogie.

Today, though, channel switching is the norm and many modern guitar amps offer two, three or even four channels, often with other switching functions. Some cost-effective designs give the impression of multiple channels from a single preamp with different boost and EQ options, while more complex amps feature truly independent pre-amplifiers, often with separate valves and EQ networks to maximise tonal flexibility.

The most popular channel-switching device is a relay - a small switch powered by electromagnets, while some boutique amplifiers (notably Rivera) use more specialised light-powered opto-isolators, for seamless pop-free cross-fade switching. Modern amp designs often have many switched functions and use logic circuits or MIDI, so one button can operate several things simultaneously, for example changing channels, switching effects loops or boosts.

So if your gig needs plenty of sonic options, here’s our pick of four tempting mid-price channel-switchers.