Review round-up: Bigsby-loaded retro rockers

It might be a pensioner but, like Rolling Stone Mick Jagger, the Bigsby True Vibrato is still doing the business, and using its wiggle stick to devastating effect.

The first truly functional vibrato unit, the Bigsby was the brain child of Paul A Bigsby, inventor, motorcycle racer and guitar tweaking genius. Bigsby began perfecting his vibrato in the mid to late 40s and by the following decade his design was a feature on Fender Telecasters and numerous Gibson and Epiphone guitars.

That said, the True Vibrato’s most iconic partnership was with the Gretsch catalogue where it was offered as an upgrade on Duo Jets and G6120 Chet Atkins models.

These days, a Bigsby is an easy way for manufacturers to give their wares some authentic vintage cool. Which brings us to the guitars in this group test. The Yamaha Revstar RS720B, Gretsch Electromatic G5420T, Italia Modena Challenge and Höfner Verythin Bigsby Mod - all of which are packing Licensed Bigsby units.

Each one of these guitars benefit from the tone and sustain boost you expect from a Bigsby, not to mention that famous aesthetic beauty. The question is, which of these modern classics wears its historic hardware best?