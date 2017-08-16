Review round-up: alternative offset guitars

Straight off, we’ve got to admit that 'alternative offset' doesn’t scream rock ’n’ roll.

It sounds like something that grim, grey-suited man does with your tax return. But, please, bear with us: these offset electrics, so-called for their asymmetric silhouettes and misaligned waists, are right on the money if you’re looking for something a little left of centre.

An instrument such as Fender’s Offset HS Duo-Sonic, perhaps? A short-scale electric with a string-through tailpiece, the Duo-Sonic is a stripped-down rocker that juices Leo’s signature twang with hot sauce.

Or the Reverend Double Agent OG. A princely retro-rocker, hewn from korina, sprayed with an awesome Metallic Alpine finish, it belies the Detroit company’s recent formation with a look and feel that suggests early '60s.

Then there’s the Ibanez RC250, a svelte little double-cut with a mahogany body, vintage look and contemporary feel. If it weren’t for its immaculate finish, replete with binding on neck and body, you’d want to swing it around a bit.

And, rounding out the round-up, the Cort Alder G260, a hot-rodded S-style that features some serious Trevor Wilkinson hardware and boasts an HSS pickup suite that promises a wide spectrum of rock-ready tone.