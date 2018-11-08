Review round-up: affordable eight-string electric guitars

When it comes to getting to grips with an eight-string guitar, the biggest difficulty has typically been found far from the fretboard.

How your fretting hand will familiarise itself with this expanded territory, or how your picking hand will adapt, is secondary to the business of affording one. Built to facilitate the metal v2.0 player’s excursions into the bassist’s registers, these extended-range instruments arrived out the box exotically scented of the custom shop, and with a price to match.

This has changed, and for those who found the production-line eight-strings in the £700 bracket too pricey, we have four entry-level models that offer those with sufficient frontier spirit a cost-efficient entry into their world.

The Jackson Dinky JS32-8Q DKA HT, LTD H-208, and Schecter C-8 Deluxe are familiar riffs on some of our favourite S-style super-electrics. With their built-for-metal body shapes and sharp headstocks, shredders love ’em.

Then there’s the newcomer, the SubZero Generation 8; built for and distributed by online retail giant Gear4Music, it takes the template further with a bolder double-cut, contoured body and asymmetric six-and-two headstock configuration. It looks the part. They all do. The question is whether a convincing low-end depth charge is achievable at this price.