Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea appears in Disney+ Star wars spin-off series, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea makes his latest acting appearance in the new Star Wars spin-off series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which began streaming on Disney+ (opens in new tab)on May 29.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Kenobi in the new series, which is set a decade after Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. It follows Obi-Wan ‘Ben’ Kenobi, who is in hiding on the planet Tatooine serving as a protector to a young Luke Skywalker from Darth Vader.

The bass hero - whose acting career began as a punk named Razzle in the 1984 film, Suburbia, has racked-up a number of acting credits including Back to the Future, The Big Lebowski, My Own Private Idaho, as well as the 1998 remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.

Flea turns up in the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi as a villain, Vect Nokru, whose objective is to abduct the not-yet-princess Leia Organa (played by Vivien Lyra Blair) in order to lure Obi-Wan Kenobi out of hiding and into Vader's trap.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available to stream on Disney+ (opens in new tab) now, with the remaining four episodes uploaded weekly.

Recently, Flea has returned to the stage with Red Hot Chili Peppers, whose latest album Unlimited love is the first to feature returning guitarist, John Frusciante since his departure from the band in 2009.

Flea spoke out about his relationship with RHCP drummer, Chad Smith, saying that the two don't hang out outside of the band, and that they prefer to converse musically. Unlimited Love is out now.