Record your band with the M-Audio M-Track 8X4M USB audio interface

M-Audio’s M-Track 8X4M USB audio interface looks like it could provide a cost-effective solution for bands and other musical ensembles who want to record into a computer. Operating at 24-bit/192kHz, it comes with eight inputs and four outputs, and is housed in a metal chassis that features a large central monitor volume knob.

With four XLR/1/4-inch TRS combo inputs, two 1/4-inch line inputs and two 1/4-inch instrument inputs, you have scope to record pretty much anything you want. Crystal preamps promise low-noise recording, and we’re told that there are “pristine” A/D converters.

On the output side there’s a pair of 1/4-inch monitor outputs and two 1/4-inch assignable outputs. The two headphones outputs, meanwhile, can each have their own mix and level settings. Zero-latency monitoring is an option, too.

Highlights in the software bundle include Pro Tools | First M-Audio Edition, the Eleven Lite guitar amp and effect modeller, and Ableton Live Lite. There are effects and instruments from AIR Music Technology, and 2GB worth of loops.

The M-Track 8X4M is scheduled to land between now and the end of the year priced at $299. Find out more on the M-Audio website.

M-Audio M-Track 8x4M features