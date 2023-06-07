Behold the ReBirth orchestra, which runs on three vintage iMacs

Not satisfied with creating a mammoth controller for Propellerhead’s classic ReBirth soft synth, Look Mum No Computer (Sam Battle) has now gone one - or possibly two - better and assembled what he calls his ‘ReBirth orchestra’.

The setup is powered by three vintage iMacs and, to begin with, each of these is running on its own internal clock. This enables Battle to get busy with some spacey polyrhythms, and to play with the tempo controls so that the machines go in and out of sync.

Battle then manages to get the machines to run in time, and as he starts to tweak that massive controller of his - alongside a Roland mixer - the vibe gets a little heavier.

Check out the full acid exploration in the video above.