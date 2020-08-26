Reason Studios’ Friktion is an expressive string synth that “simply sounds real”

For its latest Rack Extension, Reason Studios is stepping into the world of strings - specifically, physically modelled ones. Friktion Modeled Strings is designed to put you in full control of your string instrument - whether that be a violin, viola, cello, bass or something that you create yourself.

You can dictate everything from the shape of the instrument to the way it’s played, right down to the specific finger placement and bow pressure. And all, we’re told, with no complex setup.

“The magic with Friktion is how great it feels to play it,” says Mattias Häggström Gerdt, Reason Product Manager. “With just a regular MIDI keyboard, you can easily conjure up incredibly emotive performances - both with violin instruments and strings yet unheard.”

Friktion Modeled Strings works not only in the standalone version of Reason (version 10.1 or later), but also in other DAWs via the Reason Rack Plugin. It costs $99/€109, but you can download a 30-day trial version if you want to test it out.