Reason Studios’ Algoritm is a flexible FM synth that promises the iconic sounds of both the ‘80s and today

Reason Studios is putting a contemporary and simplified spin on FM synthesis with Algoritm, a new instrument for its Reason DAW.

Whereas classic FM synths are known for having preset algorithms - not to mention being a little tricky to program - Algoritm opens things up by offering nine operator slots, each capable of hosting an FM operator, a wavetable oscillator, shaper or filter. These slots can then be connected however you like, giving you total control over your routing, and you can also get busy with further modulation sources and effects.

This might sound like a scary prospect, but the sound design workflow actually looks pretty intuitive. What’s more, if it does get too much, you can also aim for some happy accidents by using the configurable randomise function. More than 250 presets are included as starting points, too.

“This is definitely one of our most advanced synthesizers,” says Mattias Häggström Gerdt, Product Manager at Reason Studios, adding that “Still, it is really easy to use.”

“No matter your prior experience, Algoritm will help you sound like you,” he continues. “It can easily recreate the iconic sounds of the ‘80s - but it can also help you create the new iconic sounds of the ‘20s.”

If you’re a Reason+ user, Algoritm is available now as part of your subscription. It’s also available as a separate purchase for $99/€109.