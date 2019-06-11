Radiohead release "not very interesting" hacked OK Computer recordings

Radiohead have responded to a ransom demand over a huge collection of unreleased clips from their OK Computer sessions by making them available for public download at £18, for 18 days. All proceeds will go to environmental movement Extinction Rebellion.

The outtakes, retained from the sessions by singer Thom Yorke, were obtained by hackers who reportedly demanded £120,000 for their return.

Jonny Greenwood, the band's guitarist, said: “Instead of complaining – much – or ignoring it, we’re releasing all 18 hours on Bandcamp in aid of Extinction Rebellion. Just for the next 18 days.

For £18 you can find out if we should have paid that ransom. Jonny Greenwood

"So for £18 you can find out if we should have paid that ransom. Never intended for public consumption (though some clips did reach the cassette in the OK Computer reissue) it’s only tangentially interesting.

"And very, very long. Not a phone download.”

Singer Thom Yorke added: “It’s not v interesting. There’s a lot of it… as it’s out there it may as well be out there until we all get bored and move on.”

Extinction Rebellion called the response "unprecedented support".

“The climate and ecological emergency demands courage, truth-telling and generosity like never before,” a statement from the group reads.

“We are so grateful to Radiohead for showing us how that’s done, both now and in the lead-up to the April rebellion. Words are inadequate but actions do change the world.”

You can download the recordings from Bandcamp here.