Radial’s AC-Driver will “ensure the best possible tone” from your acoustic guitar

Radial Engineering has released the Tonebone AC-Driver, an acoustic guitar preamp designed to “streamline your performance and ensure the best possible tone from your instrument”.

The AC-Driver features an adjustable low-cut filter, plus a 180-degree phase adjustment switch and notch filter to prevent feedback.

A Class-A buffer circuit maintains audio integrity across long cable or pedal runs, while an amp output, XLR balanced out, tuner out and mute switch promise easy onstage connectivity.

The AC-Driver is available now for $149 - see Radial Engineering for more.