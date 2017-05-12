Quinn Sullivan: the blues guitarists that blew my mind

At just 17 years old, Quinn Sullivan has already shared the stage with a who's who of blues guitar - including Eric Clapton, Derek Trucks and Joe Bonamassa - and third album, Midnight Highway, sees him hone not only his chops but his songwriting skills as well.

Having been mentored by blues legend Buddy Guy since the age of eight, Quinn has grown up surrounded by top-drawer players, so when we asked him to name just 10 mind-blowing guitarists, it can't have been easy.

Nonetheless, he happily obliged, drawing wider than just the blues and delving into rock and psychedelia for his top picks. Read on for an insight into the making of a blues prodigy…

Midnight Highway is out now via Mascot Label Group/Provogue.