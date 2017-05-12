Quinn Sullivan: the blues guitarists that blew my mind
Introduction
At just 17 years old, Quinn Sullivan has already shared the stage with a who's who of blues guitar - including Eric Clapton, Derek Trucks and Joe Bonamassa - and third album, Midnight Highway, sees him hone not only his chops but his songwriting skills as well.
Having been mentored by blues legend Buddy Guy since the age of eight, Quinn has grown up surrounded by top-drawer players, so when we asked him to name just 10 mind-blowing guitarists, it can't have been easy.
Nonetheless, he happily obliged, drawing wider than just the blues and delving into rock and psychedelia for his top picks. Read on for an insight into the making of a blues prodigy…
Midnight Highway is out now via Mascot Label Group/Provogue.
1. Buddy Guy
“Buddy is my mentor and a great friend of mine. He is right up there with the greatest of all time.
“From the intensity right down to the solid blistering tone, he is like nobody else.”
2. Eric Clapton
“He's always been my all-time favourite. His approach to the guitar was so unique, and what he did with the guitar was highly influential on so many people around the world.
“His tone grabs you, and when you hear one of his solos, you know that's a Clapton lick.”
3. Derek Trucks
“Derek has the ability to move someone with one single note. He has been one of my favourites since I can remember. His ability to grab you and give you chills when he plays really is something I admire.
“He's the only guy that's really given me chills when I hear him play. A true guitar hero and innovator.”
4. Jeff Beck
“Jeff is unmistakable. He has all of these tricks up his sleeve, so you never know what lick he's going to play next. He's an incredible, innovative guitar player that's so influential on so many.”
5. David Gilmour
“Such an amazing player. His guitar reminds me of the human voice, and he also has the ability to move you with one note.
“His tone is remarkable and he sends a message with every note and solo.”
6. BB King
“Everyone's favourite. If you're a guitar player or a music fan, you should damn well know who BB King is and the impact he had on all music.
“He was the creator of bending the strings his own way that so many after him copied. He's the mastermind behind modern-day guitar and a true king.”
7. Carlos Santana
“Carlos was one of the first guys I listened to growing up. I always heard him on the radio and I fell in love with the tone he got out of his guitar.
“You immediately know when you hear Santana playing guitar - it's unmistakable.”
8. Warren Haynes
“An amazing guitar player. He honestly showed me that there doesn't need to be many notes to say something. Less is more and it shows so purely in his playing. He's one of the greats.”
9. Frank Zappa
“Frank took the guitar to another level. He was the creator of so much and the guitar seemed to have been taken to another planet whenever it was in his hands.”
10. Jerry Garcia
“He was one of the first guitarists I saw when I was around three years old. My parents were and still are huge Grateful Dead fans, so that music was always floating around my house when I was a kid.
“Jerry is a genius. He opened up the door for jamming and his phrasing is like no other. He'll always be one of my all-time favourites.”