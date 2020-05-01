Queen and Adam Lambert record lockdown version of We Are The Champions for charity

Brian May has been very active musically during the lockdown, so it makes sense he's called Queen drummer Roger Taylor and vocalist Adam Lambert to join in. And the result in a new recording of We Are The Champions for a great cause. And it's got a new title.

Their part were recorded remotely from their respective homes in London, Cornwall and LA and it's now been mixed and mastered for final release as You Are The Champions in tribute to frontline workers with all proceeds from views going towards Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organisation.