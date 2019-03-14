PSP Audioware gets back in the saddle with the HertzRider plugin

Frequency shifters do as their name implies: shift the material they’re applied to by a given frequency. It’s this kind of a functionality that you get from HertzRider, the latest plugin from industry veteran PSP Audioware.

HertzRider can be used for both practical tuning of inharmonic sounds (a snare, for example) and creative tweaking of harmonic audio. You can adjust the settings as you wish, obviously, while an LFO gives you modulation options. As you can see, the interface has been kept relatively simple, and CPU load promises to be low.

Find out more and grab a demo on the PSP Audioware website. HertzRider costs $49, though it’s on offer at $39 until 25 March. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats, and you can find out more on the PSP Audioware website.