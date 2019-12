PRS is making its 57/08 pickups available to buy individually for the first time.

Inspired by 1957 humbuckers and introduced in 2008 (that explains the name), the 57/08s are made in-house and designed to replicate the sounds of '50s-era guitars.

Specs:

Covered (etched)

Magnet: Alnico 2

DC Res: 9.4k treble, 8.5k bass

Compatible with: 3-way push/pull or 5-way pickup selectors

PRS's 57/08 pickups are available now for $219.99 from PRS's online store.