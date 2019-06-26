PRS’s ultra-versatile Private Stock Modern Eagle V takes flight

PRS has unveiled the latest luxurious electric guitar to grace its Private Stock collection: the Modern Eagle V Limited Edition.

This marks the fifth incarnation of the Modern Eagle and promises to “push the boundaries of guitar design” with a huge variety of tones.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

An HSH pickup configuration is altered via two paired mini-toggles, which transform the humbuckers into true single coils.

Meanwhile, a push/pull tone control can activate both humbuckers, allowing all three pickups to operate at once.

Finally, a third mini-toggle changes the volume pot value from 500k to 250k for fine-tuning pickup output.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Elsewhere, the guitar’s mahogany body is complemented by a curly maple top in a high-gloss nitro finish, while the curly maple neck wood features a 25” Brazilian rosewood fretboard.

Just 120 Private Stock Modern Eagle V Limited Edition guitars will be made worldwide - head over to PRS Guitars for more info.