PRS MT 15 Mark Tremonti signature guitar amp: MusicRadar hands-on demo

Impressed by the tonality of the MT 15 at NAMM earlier this year, Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster demo PRS's 15-watt Mark Tremonti signature guitar amp.

The MT 15 is packing Bogner-like high-gain tones and cleans not dissimilar to a Twin in a compact package, but perhaps the most surprising thing of all is the price: $649/£490. There’s a lot to like with the MT 15, including those natty channel-switching LEDs.

Don’t just take our for it, though, as Mark revealed to us that a prototype of the MT 15 actually formed the basis for his tone on Alter Bridge’s most recent album, The Last Hero.

