PRS Guitars announce limited run of S2 studio model with 7 pickup combinations

50 guitars for European release

The S2 Studio has made a return for a 50-guitar limited run in Europe.

This spin on the Standard 22 design offers a SSH pickup configuration and an updated switching system for an even wider palette of tones.

Pickups are a Starla bridge humbucker with two Type-D single-coils. 

"A classic-sounding and classic-feeling, versatile guitar that any player needing to cover a huge range of styles will lap up"

The bridge humbucker offers a coil-split via a push/pull tone knob too for added versatility and seven pickup combinations in total via a 5-way blade pickup selector. 

It will be offered in four finishes: Antique White, Black and McCarty Tobacco with Tortoise Shell pickguards and Frost Blue with Mint pickguard.

For more info visit prsguitarseurope.com