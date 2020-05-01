PRS Guitars announce limited run of S2 studio model with 7 pickup combinations

The S2 Studio has made a return for a 50-guitar limited run in Europe.

This spin on the Standard 22 design offers a SSH pickup configuration and an updated switching system for an even wider palette of tones.

Pickups are a Starla bridge humbucker with two Type-D single-coils.

The bridge humbucker offers a coil-split via a push/pull tone knob too for added versatility and seven pickup combinations in total via a 5-way blade pickup selector.

It will be offered in four finishes: Antique White, Black and McCarty Tobacco with Tortoise Shell pickguards and Frost Blue with Mint pickguard.

For more info visit prsguitarseurope.com