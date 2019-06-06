Propellerhead’s Europa synth is coming to the Soundation online DAW, and this could just be the start

Propellerhead’s Europa has to be one of the most well-travelled soft synths ever created. Having started life as part of Reason 10, it was then released as a VST/AU plugin in its own right, and also turned up as a free web version. It also made the jump to mobile as the starting point for Reason Compact.

Now Europa is getting yet another life as part of Soundation, the online DAW. This is the result of a new strategic partnership between Soundation and Propellerhead, and could pave the way for more Reason Rack Extensions – and possibly VST/AU plugins - being released in online DAWs in the future.

As far as music production software goes, the gap between browser and desktop performance appears to be narrowing. Soundation says that new technologies are enabling developers to offer more comprehensive creative feature sets than ever before.

“With Propellerhead's world-class music production plugins and our knowledge of building one of the most powerful online studios, music producers will be able to push the limits of what’s possible to create online,” says Adam Hasslert, CEO of Soundation.

Europa will be integrated into Soundation later in 2019 and will be available on subscription for $4 a month or $29 a year.