PreSonus’s Quantum 4848 audio interface is ready for your rack

Designed for professional use, the Quantum 4848 is PreSonus’s latest Thunderbolt audio interface . A 1U rackmount, 24-bit/192kHz device, it offers 32 channels of line-level analogue I/O and a further 16 channels of ADAT Optical I/O.

If that isn’t enough for you, it’s possible to increase your analogue I/O count to 48 by hooking up two PreSonus DigiMax DP88 A/D/A converters. You also have the option of stacking up to four Quantum 4848 interfaces via Thunderbolt to create a 192x192 system.

As you’d expect, low-latency performance is promised, and you can switch the front-panel level meters between input and output monitoring. A copy of Studio One Professional comes in the box, ensuring that this is a complete recording solution.

Find out more on the PreSonus website. The Quantum 4848 costs $1,500 and is available now.