Guitarist magazine demos the new PRS model that could set the standard for sub-$1000 electric guitars in 2023

By Rob Laing
published

The PRS SE DGT has arrived

PRS
(Image credit: PRS)

The PRS SE DGT is big news for the brand in 2023: the highly-rated US David Grissom signature guitar delivered in a more affordable Indonesian-made form. And Richard Barrett is a superb candidate to get to grips with it here for Guitarist magazine. 

Here he has the slightly pricier flamed maple Tobacco Sunburst £1049 model rather than the £979 Gold Top, but elsewhere the specs are identical. And the combination might just has set the standard for the best electric guitar under £1,000 this year.

Hear for yourself below – this is a lot of guitar and Richard's pro player approach to demoing the sounds is a great showcase of the tapers and tones you get here, and in comparison to the far. more expensive US-made Core version.

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 