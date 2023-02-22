Guitarist magazine demos the new PRS model that could set the standard for sub-$1000 electric guitars in 2023

The PRS SE DGT is big news for the brand in 2023: the highly-rated US David Grissom signature guitar delivered in a more affordable Indonesian-made form. And Richard Barrett is a superb candidate to get to grips with it here for Guitarist magazine.

Here he has the slightly pricier flamed maple Tobacco Sunburst £1049 model rather than the £979 Gold Top, but elsewhere the specs are identical. And the combination might just has set the standard for the best electric guitar under £1,000 this year.

Hear for yourself below – this is a lot of guitar and Richard's pro player approach to demoing the sounds is a great showcase of the tapers and tones you get here, and in comparison to the far. more expensive US-made Core version.