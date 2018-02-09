Plugindoctor can diagnose what your VST/AU processors are doing to your audio

DDMF says that the Plugindoctor fills a long-standing gap in the market: it’s a cross-platform plugin analysis tool that’s designed for both developers and producers.

On the developer side, it can be used to test the audio quality of a product, while end users can turn to it when they want to see what a particularly processors is doing to a sound.

Specs are below, and you can download a demo on the DDMF website. Plugindoctor costs $19.

DDMF Plugindoctor