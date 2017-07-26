Plini talks technique, creative solos and that Vai endorsement

We meet Australian progressive fusion wizard Plini, whose tasteful musicianship and blistering talents made last year’s debut an absolute tour-de-force in modern instrumental guitar…

When Steve Vai says your debut album is “one of the finest, forward-thinking, melodic, rhythmically and harmonically deep instrumental guitar records I have ever heard,” - the guitar world takes note. Be that as it may, the accolade is something Australian solo musician Plini is still struggling to let sink in…

I don’t think I can pinch myself enough when it comes to what Steve Vai has said about my playing

“I don’t think I can pinch myself enough when it comes to what Steve Vai has said about my playing,” the 24 year-old guitar prodigy beams, a few hours before his performance at the recently refurbished Borderline venue in London’s West End. “Somehow the guy I idolised growing up has become a casual supporter of what I’m doing!”

Over the last five years, the Sydney-based progressive future-shredder has made a name for himself within the international guitar community through his unique compositions and fret-burning wizardry. Even while touring with fellow fusion metallers Animals As Leaders across North America last year, playing to the biggest crowds of his career, such high praise coming from his biggest hero seemed almost too good to be true.

“Real Illusions: Reflections is the one that came out around the time I was getting into his music,” continues the guitarist. “So it’s probably the album that means the most to me. I especially love the song Freak Show Excess because it’s got everything thrown into it, with a crazy arrangement of weird sounds.

“I’m also a huge fan of Guthrie Govan and Brett Garsed - whose solo on the Planet X song Alien Hip Hop is probably my favourite guitar solo of all-time. I got to meet Guthrie when he came to Australia with The Aristocrats; we had a pretty long, boozy evening after that show… it was good fun!”