Pioneer DJ’s DDJ-XP2 is a Serato and rekordbox controller that you can “hit as hard as you want”

Pioneer’s new DDJ-XP2 is a DJ controller for those who want to flex their performance muscles. Compatible with both rekordbox dj and Serato DJ Pro, it’s built around 32 multicoloured performance pads - 16 for each of the two decks.

The DDJ-XP2 promises to be sturdy, and thanks to its non-slip rubber surround, it should be able to take plenty of punishment without sliding around. In fact, Pioneer says that you can “hit it as hard as you want”.

Thanks to the new features in rekordbox dj and Serato DJ Pro, you can assign transport controls to the pads, too, and you can now use up to 16 pads to control a single mode (previously, the maximum number was eight).

Other feature highlights include the looping section from the DJM-S9 scratch mixer, and support for the new Silent Cue option in Serato DJ Pro. A pair of touch strips give you dynamic control of your effects, too.