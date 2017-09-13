Phil Spalding talks 70s Denmark Street, Elton John and his most memorable sessions

Session legend Phil Spalding has played more top-line gigs than you or I have changed strings. Mike Brooks meets the master for a look-back across a life at the low end...

A cold autumn night in a local hostelry on the edge of London may not sound particularly enticing, but we’ve been looking forward to this one, having been invited for a chat by none other than session supremo Phil Spalding, a man with a few stories to tell from his recording career of 43 years and counting.

“I’m still learning all the time,” he tells us, “but a lot of how you fit your lines around parts or vocals or melodies becomes muscle memory. You instinctively know what does and doesn’t work in most situations. It’s very intuitive.”

Having worked for some of the biggest names in music, including Ray Charles, Robbie Williams, Elton John, Tina Turner, Mike Oldfield, Mick Jagger and Right Said Fred, Spalding has seen the stars creating their craft at close quarters.

“A lot of the big artists have been on the session, which I think is very important,” he says. “Elton, Mick Jagger, Tina Turner, they would talk to you about your bass-lines while you were playing them. I remember Tina shouting across the room, because she was listening to the bass and we were trying different things out that worked with her vocals.

“For the Lion King material, Elton was always enquiring about what I was playing, as he’s a busy piano player and his left-hand playing is phenomenal. Freddie Mercury told me that he always listened to the bass. Recording in the studio next door to Queen in 1986 led to me getting to know their drummer Roger Taylor. I used to go down to his place in Surrey to write and record, and I’d disappear for days on end. Whenever I was around Queen, there was a party atmosphere!”

70s Soho

Those days are long gone, says Spalding with a chuckle. “The career is far more enjoyable now than when I was partying all the time. It was rather frantic! I grew up thinking drugs made me play better but it’s not true. I can play my arse off, I don’t need that stuff, but it took me many years to find that out.

In the mid-70s, you would see all the stars walking around Denmark Street: Seymour Duncan would be in the back, fixing guitars

“Ultimately, it was a destructive lifestyle. That reflects in the business today, because it’s largely unacceptable, but when I started, it was everywhere and it was part and parcel of the business.”

Spalding was located in central London when his career took off in the mid-70s, which led into a burgeoning session career before stints with Toyah Willcox and Mike Oldfield - who he describes as a genius - brought him to the public’s attention. Fill us in, Phil!

“I was working in Soho part-time so I could get to the Marquee easily,” he recalls. “You could see Thin Lizzy, Nazareth and Rory Gallagher: they had acts of that calibre on every night. You would see all the stars walking around Denmark Street because all the musical instrument shops were there: Fender had the Soundhouse, which was huge. Seymour Duncan would be in the back, fixing guitars.

“I used to spend all my time in there: they had a coffee bar, and you’d see Clapton and Townshend popping in. All the London studios were close by, too, so you’d see all the top session players. So much networking occurred, but it wasn’t about being a player, it was just the intoxicating ambience of seeing the business ticking away, with real musicians who you looked up to.”