Phil Rudd talks his AC/DC departure, Head Job and coming back from the brink

When we last spoke to Phil Rudd in 2014 he was gearing up to promote his Head Job solo album and had a new AC/DC record and world tour to look forward to.

It would have been a fitting one last jaunt around the world’s stadiums for the man that had powered classic ‘DC albums such as Highway To Hell, Back In Black and Let There Be Rock.

That all changed in November 2014 when Rudd was arrested, and ultimately convicted, on drugs offences and making a threat to kill. He was sentenced to eight months’ home detention and, in the process, lost the place behind the AC/DC kit that he had occupied since 1975 (save for a spell away from 1983 to 1994).

It was a bitter pill to swallow, but today, as Rudd prepares to venture out on a European tour with his Head Job solo band, the 62-year-old is under no illusions over who was to blame for his legal troubles.

“I was just being a f***ing d***head,” the Aussie veteran says in typically Phil Rudd style. “I shot myself in the foot. You make your own bed, mate. You make your own mistakes and you have to deal with them and that is what I have done. Hindsight is 20/20.”

You make your own mistakes and you have to deal with them and that is what I have done. Hindsight is 20/20

Battling back from his trouble with the law was one thing, but there was a sting in the tail for Rudd. As he geared up for a run of European press interviews at the end of Summer 2016, the drummer suffered a heart attack and had to undergo emergency surgery. Again, he is surprisingly upbeat in his reflections of the near-death experience.

“I’ve never felt better,” he says. “Since they fixed me up I’ve had a whole new lease on life.”

With his future in AC/DC currently very much up in the air (the same can be said for the band itself, as at the time of writing only Angus Young remains from the Back In Black-era line-up), Rudd’s new lease of life sees him channel all of his energy into his solo band. With several mini UK tours scheduled over the coming months as part of a sprawling European jaunt, we will be seeing plenty of the straight-talking sticksman in 2017. To mark the start of this run we took the opportunity to quiz the godfather of 4/4 on legal woes, his gift for groove and AC/DC past, present and future.

You must be pleased to finally be getting out there and promoting Head Job

“Oh yeah, I’m happy with it and that’s thanks to Allan and Geoff and now we’re getting it released worldwide. The first release was just a soft release in New Zealand and Australia. The label then didn’t really do much for it. But here we go again, we’re putting it back out there and we’re happy to be doing that. We love the album, We’ve worked it and wanted to put it out for a long time. It’s stood the test of time without it ever actually getting out there!”

From purely a drumming perspective, did you approach Head Job in a different way to how you would tackle recording an AC/DC album?

“Not really. I like to just keep stoking it from behind the kit. I just keep on stoking it, I don’t f*** around. I won’t ever play something just for the sake of playing it, why would I do that?”

You’ve never been interested in flashy playing

“That is just my style. I’m not sure if it’s because I’m lazy or not. Nah, I don’t think it’s laziness. My style just is what it is and it’s pretty obvious what it is. People seem to like it. That’s a pretty good starting point.”