Perry Farrell teams up with Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins for Kind Heaven Orchestra song, Mend

Jane’s Addiction frontman, Perry Farrell has released a new song from his Kind Heaven Orchestra project featuring Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins on drums.

Mend - co-written with Hawkins - bounces between a hypnotic, chilled verse groove and slightly heavier choruses before building to a double-time crescendo towards the end, featuring some signature Hawkins fills.

Mend also features The Cars’ Elliot Easton, Bon Jovi’s David Bryan and bassist Chris Chaney, and was written about watching the relationship of a friend break down.

“I’ve tried to reach through his ribcage and examine the heart of a good friend.” Farrell posted on Twitter. “Tried to empathise with what he was going through. I tried to mend my friend.”

Mend, by Kind Heaven Orchestra is released today.