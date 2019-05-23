Pelican’s Trevor de Brauw: the 10 guitar albums that blew my mind

For Pelican, the journey is everything. Since forming in 2001, initially as a side-project to their “nightmare prog” grindcore band, Tusk, the Chicago-based quartet have made a career of taking elements from metal and hardcore and using them in pursuit of an elegiac sound that travels far from both, forever caught somewhere between the low thrum of tension and ecstasy of release.

Of course, this we call post-metal - or instrumental post-metal - but if we’re really interested in making sense of Pelican’s sound we’ve got to step outside of genre conventions, and dig deeper to see what’s influencing them.

Pelican’s sixth studio album, Nighttime Stories, is out on 7 June 2019 through Southern Lord, and it’s a record that’s once more built on riffs and melodies and driven onwards by a progressive zeal, the chasing of the next horizon.

Even if that builds towards the hectic - as it does on the brawny Midnight And Mescaline - there’s never sense that Trevor de Brauw or Dallas Thomas will over-play. That’s not in their DNA.

It’s certainly not how de Brauw approaches his guitar. It’s not how he’s orientated artistically. For de Brauw, it started with the present and approachable pop-punk scene, and with being open to new ways of expanding upon punk’s utilitarian arrangements.

Don't Miss (Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future) Me and my guitar: Pelican's Dallas Thomas

That took him to Jawbreaker, and then to Fugazi, who de Brauw maintains are a touchstone for everyone in Pelican, and whose use of ugly and vicious guitar noise in the sport of surprisingly user-friendly songwriting remains an example to all of us.

As instrumentalists, Pelican must find other ways to introduce lyricism into their sound, and, here, de Brauw looks to the likes of 1970s New York alternative punk legends Television, and to the melodic relationship between Bedhead’s Bubba Kadane, Matt Kadane and Tench Coxe, which afforded the Texan indie-rockers a conversational quality to their writing.

In explaining why each of these 10 guitar albums blew his mind, de Brauw advances our understanding of what Pelican are all about, how their sound came into being, and reveals what he is looking for from his instrument. It might just be what you are looking for, too.