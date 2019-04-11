Peavey releases Grind NTB 4, 5 and 6-string basses

Peavey has announced availability of the Grind NTB four, five and six-string bass guitars in the UK.

The Peavey Grind promises boutique style, with a neck-through solidbody design composed of mahogany with maple stringers, a mahogany neck and Indonesian rosewood fingerboard.

All models boast 24-fret fingerboards with 35” scale length, and pack passive humbucker pickups, black hardware and black 19:7 ratio machineheads.

Peavey Grind basses are available now for £589 (four-string), £629 (five-string) and £679 (six-string). Head over to Peavey for more info.