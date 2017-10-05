Paul Stanley’s purple cracked mirror Ibanez is a sight to behold

For KISS, image is as important as riffs, so when Paul Stanley gets a new look for his signature model, it had damn well better be dazzling - and this stunning purple take on his Ibanez Cracked Mirror Signature is just that.

The PS2CM is highly limited, with a cracked mirror finish that accurately replicates Stanley’s original using acrylic pieces.

Spec-wise, it’s packing Seymour Duncan ’59 and Custom 5 pickups, a Gibraltar bridge with sustain block, plus an ebony fretboard and half-bone/half-brass nut.

KISS fans will be pleased to hear the guitar is available now and comes with a certificate of authenticity, although the price tag is sure to raise a few face-painted eyebrows, with street prices clocking in at $6,999.

