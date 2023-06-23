Paul Rodgers proves class is permanent on new single Living It Up and announces first solo album for nearly 25 years

Paul Rodgers continues to inspire – his voice has aged like a fine wine and he remains one of the greatest blues-rock singers in history. This makes the announcement of the Free, The Firm and Bad Company man's first solo album in nearly a quarter of a century big news indeed for fans.

The eight-track Midnight Rose of Rodgers originals arrives on September 22 via Sun Records and is preceded by first single Living It Up, that you can listen to above. It's very much in the legacy of his Free and Bad Company work with Rodgers' soulful reflection of positivity and his US influences with a hard-edged blues-rock riff.

"My new album Midnight Rose grew from sparks of ideas I had," says Rodgers. "The sparks developed into a raging fire when the band and everyone involved brought their absolute 'A' game. I think it is my best album to date, I like it. I hope you do too."

Second single Take Love will follow as the second single on 28 July.

Midnight Rose tracklisting (all songs written by Paul Rodgers except where noted)

1. Coming Home

2. Photo Shooter

3. Midnight Rose

4. Living It Up (written by Rodgers, Ronning, Fedyk)

5. Dance in the Sun

6. Take Love

7. Highway Robber

8. Melting

“Paul Rodgers is a rock legend and we're proud to have him on the Sun Records label. His album, Midnight Rose, is a modern day classic that his established and new fans will love," says Dominic Pandiscia, Chief Strategy Officer, Primary Wave/Sun Label Group. "We have heard one consistent comment throughout the record making process and it’s that Paul has never sounded better. I couldn’t agree more."