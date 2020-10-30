Paul Davids shows you how to set your guitar up with his 5-step guide

With 1.99 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, it's already likely you're aware of how good Paul Davids' guitar videos are; covering learning, gear and here, maintenance for electric and acoustic guitar.
Above is his 5-step setup for guitars and it's a great way to understand what factors affect the way your guitar plays – how it feels and how much you'll want to play it as a result.
Paul's approachable style guides you through some great skills to learn - from adjusting pickups, adjusting your truss rod to sanding the saddle of an acoustic guitar.
We highly recommend subscribing to the Paul Davids YouTube channel if you haven't already.