Paul Davids shows you how to set your guitar up with his 5-step guide

The YouTuber covers intonation, truss rod adjustment, pickups and action in this excellent video for electric and acoustic

With 1.99 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, it's already likely you're aware of how good Paul Davids' guitar videos are; covering learning, gear and here, maintenance for electric and acoustic guitar.

Adjust your truss rod

(Image credit: Future)

Learn to set and maintain your guitar’s neck relief

Above is his 5-step setup for guitars and it's a great way to understand what factors affect the way your guitar plays – how it feels and how much you'll want to play it as a result. 

Paul's approachable style guides you through some great skills to learn - from adjusting pickups, adjusting your truss rod to sanding the saddle of an acoustic guitar.

We highly recommend subscribing to the Paul Davids YouTube channel if you haven't already.