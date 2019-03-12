Parallels from Softube could well be your dream synth plugin

Softube has released a new softsynth called Parallels with two main philosophies; to sound great and be instantly inspirational.

The synth is built around two main sound sources, working in parallel, which can be then modulated with five different sources, filtered by three analogue-modelled filter types and fed through five different effects.

The sound sources derive from meticulous, high quality recordings of some of the most sought-after synths ever made and even some that never made it into production.

Instead of simply copying and recreating the waveforms, the designers took 15-second snapshots of evolving sounds from each instrument, which can be played back from any point, with what Softube describes as wavescanning.

Parallels works with VST, VST3, Audio Units and AAX Native and is available now for the introductory price of $129 (full price of $149). More details can be found on the Softube website.

Parallels highlights