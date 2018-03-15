Pablo Bolivar's favourite music software

“With lead lines, we all like to find something a little bit different. My favourite lead synth is the Arturia Prophet, but then I connect it with the Max Mono Sequencer. Yes, it’s only a mono sequencer, but you can customise everything - pitch, octave, velocity. Set everything to random and you have a fantastic lead line that you would never have composed in your head!”

Pablo Bolivar’s All Clear EP is out now on Culprit LA