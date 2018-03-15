Pablo Bolivar's favourite music software
Ableton Live
“Many years ago, I started with Cubase and then moved to Logic, but as soon as I used Ableton, I knew it was my sequencer. It makes working with audio so easy. It has the perfect tools to record and stretch and warp… super, super fast. I still mix in Logic, but all the hard work and the writing gets done in Ableton.”
Arturia Mini V
“I’ve always used hardware synthesizers, and I still have a lot of them in the studio. But if you record audio and then want to change something, it’s a problem. So, I have decided to make all my basslines with the Mini V. It’s so close to the real thing, and making changes only takes a few seconds. The Arturia V-Collection is my favourite set of plugins.”
Native Instruments Monark
“This is another excellent ‘analogue’ plugin. Very strong and very raw, which is always the most difficult trick for a digital synthesiser. They usually sound too… digital; too clean. Even without any effects, Monark is full of musical energy. It is alive, but it also feels like a classic. Personally, I’m not a fan of all those crazy EDM sounds.”
Surreal Machines Magnetic
“Sorry if I keep talking about ‘analogue’ sound, but that’s what I like to hear in the studio! With delays, I’m always looking for something that will remind me of a great dub track from the 1970s. Waves H-Delay is OK, but the king for me is Magnetic. And you don’t need to be a super-engineer to make it work - even with random settings, you can easily get those warm tape delays.”
Max For Live Mono Sequencer
“With lead lines, we all like to find something a little bit different. My favourite lead synth is the Arturia Prophet, but then I connect it with the Max Mono Sequencer. Yes, it’s only a mono sequencer, but you can customise everything - pitch, octave, velocity. Set everything to random and you have a fantastic lead line that you would never have composed in your head!”
Pablo Bolivar’s All Clear EP is out now on Culprit LA