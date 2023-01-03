Over 50% of gig-goers have been priced out of live music, new survey finds

It's something of an understatement to say that the live space is a challenging one right now, with a heady brew of covid, labour supply shortages, performer's mental health issues and surging energy prices proving very much not what the doctor ordered for a beleaguered music industry.

Now, a new YouGov poll of concert-goers has quantified the effect on British gig-goers' spending habits and attitudes.

The survey discovered that over half of those asked had not attended a specific gig due to high ticket prices at least once in the past five years. 18% of respondents reported that they were “regularly” priced out of gigs, while 44% called attending live music generally “very expensive.”

While more than half of respondents peg a fair ticket price at no more than £40 (about $48), a majority admit to having paid more than double that.

YouGov’s report also paints a bleak picture of punters’ views on surge or dynamic pricing, which bases cover price on demand and is used by giants like Ticketmaster. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a large majority (71%) were against the concept, while over half “strongly” opposed the practice.

YouGov’s poll found that the majority of Brits (71%) are against the idea, with 52% “strongly” opposing the pricing strategy.