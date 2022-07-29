“Originally, it was about having a hangover” – Serge Pizzorno on Kasabian’s new single, THE WALL

In a fortnight’s time, Kasabian will drop their long-awaited new album, The Alchemist’s Euphoria (opens in new tab).

Due out on 12th August on Columbia Records, the band’s seventh studio album follows up 2017’s For Crying Out Loud (opens in new tab) and is their first since the departure of singer Tom Meighan in 2020.

Written by Serge Pizzorno, THE WALL is the band’s fourth single in the runup to The Alchemist’s Euphoria.

Last October, Kasabian unveiled the ALYGATYR single, followed by a second in May titled SCRIPTVRE.

On 3rd June, a third single – CHEMICALS – appeared, coinciding with Kasabian’s Liam Gallagher support slot at Knebworth Park.

Watch THE WALL lyric video here…

Speaking of THE WALL, Pizzorno said Kasabian's new single was written "probably a year ago, maybe even longer."

During the course of the song's development it began to take on new meaning.

"Originally, it was about having a hangover, so it started off a little bit as a joke, but it doesn't mean that anymore.

“It's weird you start at one place in your head and then as you finish it and read it back you go 'Actually no, you know what...' It’s perfect for this album. You hit a fucking wall, but you get back up again.

“One thing about [The Alchemist’s Euphoria] I feel over the other ones, is it definitely feels like a body of work that belongs together,” adds the frontman.

“It was a beautiful moment in mastering hearing it as a piece. I think it really holds up in our seven albums… The Magnificent Seven.”

Look out for Kasabian performing THE WALL on BBC One this Sunday as part of the Women’s Euro final (opens in new tab) coverage when England take on Germany.