Orange to host Instagram sessions with Wishbone Ash's Andy Powell and Tyler Bryant

Orange artists Tyler Bryant, Andy Powell, Charlie Robbins and David Hurrell will take part in live Instagram Hangs with YouTuber and co-host Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce.

Orange Hangs are a programme of events from the iconic British company that aim to keep musicians connected with a different event every day.

On Saturday 2 May at 8.00pm BST, blues rock n' roller Tyler Bryant and his Rockerverb 100 MKIII guitar amp will jam and hold a Q&A session.

Andy Powell of Wishbone Ash will join Orange's Ella Sormark for her regular Ramble on show on Sunday 3 Mat at 4.20 BST. He'll be talking about the band's new album, Coat Of Arms.

On the same day Charlie Robbins of progressive metallers Artificial Language will talk about his love of the Orange Pedal Baby and PPC212V at 8pm BST.

On Tuesday 5 May, bassist David Hurrell and the rest of Irish trio ONOFF will be featured.

Orange's Technical Director Adrian Emsley and founder Cliff Cooper will also be featured with special shows in the future.

You can view the #OrangeHangs timetable of weekly events over at orangeamps.com