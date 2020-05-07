Orange Amplification announces new Crest Edition Wireless Headphones

Orange Amplification has announced its new Crest Edition Headphones with touch controls and wireless connectivity.

With over 50 years of experience in audio technology, we shouldn't be surprised by Orange's claims of "wide, well balanced refined sound" and we're looking forward to trying them out ourselves. Especially with the specs on offer here.

(Image credit: Orange Amplification )

The touch-pad allows users to control the volume by swiping up or down with their finger, and they can move to the previous track or to the next song by swiping side to side. Pause is activated by tapping.

Headphone buying guide (Image credit: Future) Best headphones for music production 2020: wired and wireless headphones for music making

There's a built-in mic for phone calls or video conferencing and Orange says the Bluetooth headphones will last for more than twenty four hours on a single charge.

A spare cable is included if users prefer to save their battery life.

(Image credit: Orange Amplification )



The padding is designed to enhance noise isolation and the headphones are designed to fold into their included padded case for travel.



The Orange Crest Edition Wireless Headphones are available to buy now from orangeamps.com £95.00/$115/€108 but if you buy before 15 May with the special launch offer code STAYHOME6 you can get 10% off.

