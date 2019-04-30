“Open a portal to intergalactic doom” with Haunted Labs’ Carolina Reaper overdrive/fuzz pedal

Haunted Labs has announced the Caroline Reaper fuzz pedal/overdrive pedal, a collaboration with Cusack Music.
The Caroline Reaper boasts both a high-gain overdrive circuit and high-gain silicon fuzz; these can be used independently or combined so the overdrive feeds the fuzz.
Use both channels at once and you’ll “open a portal to intergalactic doom”, says Haunted Labs. Blimey.
Six knobs are up top - volume, bias, fuzz (left side), volume, gain and tone (right side) - while there’s an internal bias trimmer for the silicon fuzz, too.
There’s also true bypass soft-touch switching and 9V power supply operation.
The Carolina Reaper is available now for $229/£183 - see Haunted Labs for more info.