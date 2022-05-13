Superbooth 2022: Check out the OP-1 field synth and TX-6 mixer in action - here’s what a $3,200 spend with Teenage Engineering gets you

SUPERBOOTH 2022 : Compact music-making devices are usually pretty affordable, but if you happen to be a Teenage Engineering fan, getting into the mini tunesmithing game can quickly get very expensive.

We hopped onboard TE’s Superbooth van to check out the new OP-1 field synth ($1,199) and TX-6 mixer ($1,199) in action. In the video above, you’ll see the OP-1 being used to trigger the TX-6’s internal drum sounds wirelessly via Bluetooth MIDI.

The two devices seem to work pretty well together, but if you’d paid close to £3,200 for the pair of them, you’d expect them to.

The video below, meanwhile, focuses on just the OP-1 field. The TE team walked us through a few of the field’s new features, including a new FM synth engine, new drum kits, expanded recording capabilities and a stunning additional reverb.