Superbooth 2022: Check out the OP-1 field synth and TX-6 mixer in action - here’s what a $3,200 spend with Teenage Engineering gets you

And here was us thinking that mini music-making devices are supposed to be cheap…

SUPERBOOTH 2022: Compact music-making devices are usually pretty affordable, but if you happen to be a Teenage Engineering fan, getting into the mini tunesmithing game can quickly get very expensive.

We hopped onboard TE’s Superbooth van to check out the new OP-1 field synth ($1,199) and TX-6 mixer ($1,199) in action. In the video above, you’ll see the OP-1 being used to trigger the TX-6’s internal drum sounds wirelessly via Bluetooth MIDI. 

The two devices seem to work pretty well together, but if you’d paid close to £3,200 for the pair of them, you’d expect them to.

The video below, meanwhile, focuses on just the OP-1 field. The TE team walked us through a few of the field’s new features, including a new FM synth engine, new drum kits, expanded recording capabilities and a stunning additional reverb.

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
