On the radar: The Raven Age

George Harris of The Raven Age had his guitar switch flipped when he was fortunate enough to catch Killswitch Engage at Ozzfest in the US, aged 14.

“I’m a big fan of melody mixed with heavy,” he tells us. “Adam D and Joel’s playing style was just what I was missing at that point.”

Nerves of Iron

George’s own brand of muscular melody can be heard all over the Londoner’s debut Darkness Will Rise, which comes across like a cleaner Killswitch. You can see why they’ve landed supports with Mastodon, Ghost and (George’s dad’s band) Iron Maiden.

“The key was giving everything we had every second of the set,” reflects George of the latter experience. “They are passionate, hardcore fans and it’s almost like they can sense fear, but they will always respect a band that’s giving every last bit of energy to deliver a heavy metal show!”